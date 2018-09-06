Calling all ghouls: Are you Scream Zone-worthy?

The Scream Zone is searching for a collection of fear-mongers who will play this year’s freaky goblins, ghouls, clowns and ghosts for 24 days of horror during the annual scary event at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (aka ‘Scaregrounds’). The Scream Zone runs Sept. 28 through Oct. 31, from 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on other nights the event runs, at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

Think you're wicked scary?

Step 1: Fill out this online application. https://bit.ly/2QbJpc2

Step 2: Channel your inner zombie or killer clown and show off your most terrifying screams and creepy laughs at an upcoming Scream Zone audition. If your application is chosen, you’ll be scheduled for an audition as early as Sept. 8.

The Scream Zone, returning for its 21st year, is a labyrinth of horrors and attractions, including a collection of three terrifying haunts: The Haunted Hayride, KarnEvil and House of Horrors. You’ll find all the scream-worthy elements of a horror show, including actors popping out of the walls, a fire-breathing dragon and more zombies than you can count.

Ticket prices range from $21 for a single haunt experience (House of Horror or Haunted Hayride) to $85 for a VIP pass that allows one person to explore all three haunted attractions two times (plus you’ll get Fast Track entrance for the House of Horror and Haunted Hayride). Two drink tickets (pick your poison) are also included.

For more information, visit www.thescreamzone.com or call 858-755-1161.