Coastal Roots Farm to Celebrate the Jewish New Year of Trees

Local community farm Coastal Roots Farm will celebrate the Jewish New Year of Trees this month with the annual Tu B’Shvat Food Forest Festival. In Judaism, Tu B’Shvat is often celebrated by planting trees, eating fruits and honoring people’s connection to and dependence on the natural world.

This year, the Food Forest Festival focuses on Orlah, the practice of allowing fruit-bearing trees and vines to grow for three years before harvesting. Coastal Roots Farm invites the whole community to patiently celebrate the growth of trees on Jan. 28 at 441 Saxony Road.

Festival highlights include tree planting, fruit tree propagation, food forest tours, tree care workshops, nature play, story recording, live music and food from local vendors. Kids will also have the chance to complete a series of activities to become Junior Food Foresters.

Like produce at its on-site Farm Stand, Coastal Roots Farm offers festival tickets on a pay-what-you-can basis. All ticket prices are suggested donations, and proceeds will support projects at the Farm. Coastal Roots Farm is committed to ensuring that everyone in the community has access to fresh, locally grown, organic produce as well as opportunities for education and community building.