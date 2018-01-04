Encinitas Crime Report (Dec. 28 to Jan. 2)

Jan. 2

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 3300 block Avenida Platino, 2 a.m.

Jan. 1

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 15300 block Cayenne Creek Court, 11:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 800 S block 101, 2 a.m.

Dec. 31

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 2100 block Orinda Drive, 10:55 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 7000 block Rancho Cielo, 9:45 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 900 block Second Street, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 700 block Macadamia Drive, 5:34 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 300 block Stafford Avenue, 3 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 8100 block Del Dios Highway, 2:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 7200 block Babilonia Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1300 block Evergreen Drive, 2:20 a.m.

Dec. 30

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 900 block Birmingham Drive, 10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 400 block Via Savoy, 3:15 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 2400 W block Valley Parkway, 1:10 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 300 block Via Montanosa, 1 a.m.

Dec. 29

• Felony carry concealed dirk or dagger - 800 block Orpheus Avenue, 9:58 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - Neptune Avenue/Roseta Street, 9:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Neptune Avenue/Roseta Street, 9:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 600 S block 101, 9:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 400 block via Malaga, 6 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize - 0 E block D Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 400 N block El Camino Real, 3:01 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 15600 block Paseo Montenero, midnight

Dec. 28

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 2600 block Jacaranda Avenue, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 1100 block Oakcrest Park Drive, 1:45 p.m.

• Fraud - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 12:08 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (shoplifting) - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 11:58 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 1600 block Calle Plumerias, 1:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1900 block Village Park Way, 1:08 a.m.