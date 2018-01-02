Encinitas Union School District wins Golden Bell Award

Encinitas Union School District has chosen by the California School Boards Association as one of 56 recipients of the Golden Bell Award, the state’s leading educational honor.

The awards and cash sponsorships were presented at a ceremony recently at CSBA’s Annual Education Conference and Trade Show at the San Diego Marriott Marquis and Marina. Four North San Diego County school districts were awarded the distinction.

“Golden Bell Award recipients share in common the spirit of innovation and excellence that all of California’s public schools strive for,” said CSBA CEO and Executive Director Vernon M. Billy in a statement.

The Encinitas Union School District was recognized for Sustainable, Renewable, Energy and Resource Efficient Programs ($5,000 F3 Education Award eligible) and Pre-Kindergarten-8: Encinitas Environmental Educational Cluster (E3).

The Encinitas Environmental Educational Cluster program was formed to support the educational initiatives of the partner organizations who share a location and vision around the importance of teaching all ages about the environment. Original partners included the Encinitas USD, the YMCA, the San Diego Botanic Garden, the Leichtag Foundation, the Heritage Museum, and Seacrest Retirement Community. Farm Lab works with its E3 Cluster partners to provide real-world, hands-on learning, as well as to grow produce for the district breakfast and lunch program.

Now in their 38th year, the Golden Bell Awards recognize public school and governance practices of school boards in districts and county offices of education that are innovative, sustainable, and demonstrate best practices. A 17-member panel of education experts reviewed 250 entries in 19 categories. Visit www.csba.org for more information.