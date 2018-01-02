Homeless counting effort to take place Jan. 28

Join Mayor Blakespear Jan. 28 at 4 a.m. for this year's "WeAllCount" of the local homeless population.

Volunteers assigned to a team help count and gather information about homeless persons to produce an estimate of the total number of individuals living unsheltered in Encinitas. Every year on the same day, nationwide, volunteers create this official count or census by surveying streets, parks, alleys, hand-built structures, on-ramps and other places not ordinarily used for human habitation.

Last year, 33 people were found to be living in emergency shelters, safe havens or traditional housing in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County-based Regional Task Force on the Homeless’s report. An additional 84 were found to be living on the streets, in automobiles or in hand-built structures or tents, in the city, the study found.

For more information about the WeAllCount effort, visit http://bit.ly/2CFWqUU.