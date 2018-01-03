Dr. Sunil Rayan elected new chief of staff of Scripps Encinitas

Physicians at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas have elected vascular surgeon Sunil Rayan, MD, as the hospital's new chief of staff. Rayan's three-year term began on Jan. 1

As chief of staff, Rayan will serve as the primary medical staff liaison to Scripps Encinitas’ administrative leadership staff and Scripps Health’s board of trustees. He will play a key role in driving continuous quality improvements to the more than 80,000 patients who are treated at the hospital annually. Dr. Rayan succeeds the hospital’s outgoing chief of staff, Scott Eisman, M.D.

“Dr. Rayan is an outstanding physician and an exceptional leader who brings valuable experience to his new role as medical chief at Scripps Encinitas,” said Carl Etter, regional chief executive for Scripps hospitals in North County. “Our staff, patients and community will benefit from his leadership."

As Scripps Encinitas chief of staff, Rayan will focus on a number of key initiatives, including increasing collaboration between Scripps Medical Foundation and Scripps affiliated physicians, facilitating the implementation of the Epic electronic health record system at the hospital, and actively supporting ways to reduce costs and improve services at Scripps Encinitas.

“I am honored to have been elected to this position by the highly respected medical staff at Scripps Encinitas and look forward to working with our clinical and administrative staffs to continuously improve the delivery of high-quality patient care,” Rayan said.

Rayan, an Encinitas resident, joined the medical staff at Scripps Encinitas in 2004 and has served as section chief of vascular surgery since 2008. He has also been a member of the Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla medical staff since 2004. His clinical practice is focused on the treatment of carotid artery disease, aortic aneurysms and peripheral vascular disease. Rayan also treats venous pathology, such as varicose veins.

He has served in a variety of leadership capacities at Scripps Encinitas, including as co-chair of the endovascular committee, co-medical director of surgical services, and medical director of interventional services. He is a member of the Scripps Physician Leadership Cabinet.

Rayan earned his undergraduate degree in biochemistry from the University of California Berkeley, his medical degree from Hahnemann University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Department of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. He completed a fellowship in vascular surgery at Emory University Hospital. Rayan is board-certified in vascular surgery from the American Board of Surgery.

Rayan’s research has been published in a variety of medical journals, including the Journal of Vascular Surgery and the Encyclopedia of Intensive Care Medicine.