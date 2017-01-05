Encinitas Crime Report (Dec. 28-Jan. 2)

Jan. 2

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1700 N block 101, 7:10 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 100 block Little Oaks Road, 12:01 a.m.

Jan. 1

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1800 block Milbank Road, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 4:53 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - Fourth Street/ W. C Street, 2:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 2:10 a.m.

Dec. 31

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 2500 S block 101, 10:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 700 block Oakbranch Drive, 3:38 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 600 block Atherton Street, 10:50 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 600 block Atherton Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol- 0 block La Costa Avenue, 6:46 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 600 block Cantebria, 4 a.m.

Dec. 30

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block Coast Hwy 101, 7:53 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 7:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 7:45 p.m.

• Other sex crime - 1200 N block Vulcan Avenue, 12:30 p.m.

• Other sex crime - 100 block La Mesa Avenue, 12:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - Orinda Drive/San Eliko Avenue, 12:07 a.m.

Dec. 29

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 400 N block El Camino Real, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor violate civil rights: cause minor injury - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 5:21 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 900 block Santa Fe Drive, 1:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 100 W block D Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under influence of controlled substance - N Coast Highway 101 W Leucadia Boulevard, 11:17 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 4400 block La Orilla Drive, 12:27 a.m.

Dec. 28

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Balour Drive/Encinitas Boulevard, 8:18 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct: alcohol - 7200 block Santa Barbara, 7:08 p.m.

• Fraud - 16600 block Dove Canyon Road, 4:41 p.m.

• Felony arson: property - 1600 block Encinitas Boulevard, 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 2200 block Carol View Drive, 11:37 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 0 block Ponto Road, 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1500 block Encinitas Boulevard, 2:32 a.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building) - 400 block Sylvia Street, 2:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 800 block Second Street, 2 a.m.