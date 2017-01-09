Volunteers needed to help count the homeless

Mayor Catherine Blakespear is inviting residents to help her count the number of homeless individuals in the city.

Blakespear said she needs 34 volunteers to help her make the rounds and count to address the homelessness issue in Encinitas.

Last year, during this event, the team counted 93 homeless individuals, including 54 unsheltered on the streets and 39 living “sheltered” in emergency shelters or transitional housing.

“If we don’t record how many people live this way and assess trends year after year, it’s nearly impossible for government and social services agencies at all levels to figure out meaningful solutions,” Blakespear said in her newsletter. “I’ll admit that I don’t fully understand the current spike in homelessness, but I suspect it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better.”

Volunteers — who should register ahead of time at http://rtfh.volunteerhub.com/events/index — should meet Blakespear on Jan. 27 at 4 a.m. at the Community Resource Center, 650 Second Street.