Encinitas oncologist Michael Kosty elected to ASCO board

An Encinitas oncologist has been elected to the board of directors for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), a leading international cancer organization.
Michael Kosty, medical director of Scripps Cancer Center at Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Clinic, will begin a four-year term on the board beginning in June 2017.
Since joining the ASCO in 1986, he has served numerous leadership positions, including on committees of cancer education, professional development and scientific programs.