Encinitas Crime Report (Jan. 4 to Jan. 9)

Jan. 9

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 2900 block Cape Sebastian Place, 5:30 a.m.

Jan. 8

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 100 block Cancha de Golf, 8 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 1900 block Avenida La Posta, 10:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block Leucadia Boulevard, 10:08 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 1600 block Villa Cardiff Drive, 3 a.m.

Jan. 7

• Fraud - 1700 block Cannas Court, 6:35 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 block Saxony Road, 5:20 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 800 block Luminara Way, 5 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 7200 block San Bartolo, 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor theft - 1400 block Flair Encinitas Drive, noon

Jan. 6

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 2400 block Newport Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 8:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 600 S block 101, 1 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 16600 block Dove Canyon Road, 3:37 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 16600 block Dove Canyon Road, 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 2 a.m.

Jan. 5

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1100 block Balour Drive, 11:41 p.m.

• Felony damage etc/use etc/power connecting lines - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 9:40 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 block Leucadia Boulevard, 3:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 100 N block El Camino Real, 1:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1400 block Via Terrassa, 10:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 900 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 6:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 block Second Street, 12:35 a.m.

Jan. 4

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1300 N block 101, 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 0 block La Costa Avenue, 10:40 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 100 block Peppertree Lane, 10 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 1600 block Melrose Drive, 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - Via Canteberia Via Montoro, 8:01 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 2500 block Ocean Cove Drive, 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 S block 101, 6:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 600 S block 101, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 100 N block Cedros Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

• Felony arson: structure/forest land - Harmony Grove Road/Harmony Village Drive, 5:07 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1300 block Shorebird Lane, 12:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 6900 block Thrush Place, 6:45 a.m.

• Tamper with vehicle - 2800 block El Rastro Lane, 4:22 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 10500 block 4S Commons Drive, 3:20 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1100 block Nardo Road, 1 a.m.