Direct Orthopedic Care office opens in Encinitas

Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC), an immediate access orthopedic-only clinic treating pediatric to geriatric orthopedic conditions, announces that the orthopedic surgeons and staff of Pacific Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine have joined Direct Orthopedic Care to open a second Southern California DOC location in Encinitas.

Stephen Nichols MD, Patrick Padilla MD, Ryan Meineke MD and the staff of Pacific Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine have been delivering outstanding care to the North County San Diego-area since 1992. Through its partnership with DOC, guests will receive the same quality orthopedic care they have come to expect, but services will now be available seven days a week, including access to digital x-ray and e-prescription technologies.

“Their model is unlike any in the industry and will be a game changer for our guests and the North County community,” said Nichols, MD of Pacific Orthopedic & Sports Medicine.

Padilla also added, “Joining forces with DOC was a no-brainer for us, because they will allow our patients to have immediate access to orthopedic experts without the high expense associated with an emergency room visit.”

The new DOC office, which will be open for business on January 10, specializes in minor to serious orthopedic injuries and chronic conditions in adults and children. With three surgeons on staff as well as orthopedic-speciality trained physician assistants and physical therapists, guests will have immediate access to orthopedic care, with no long wait time and no high facility fees like hospital emergency rooms charge.

“DOC offers the Encinitas and surrounding communities walk-in, immediate access to high-quality orthopedic care. Now, anyone with an orthopedic issue from an acute injury to chronic pain can be seen in minutes by an orthopedic expert without an appointment,” said David Hassinger, founder and CEO of Direct Orthopedic Care. “Besides being a more convenient choice for orthopedic care, we strive to be in-network with all insurance providers to ensure co-pays and out-of-pocket charges are kept to the lowest amounts possible.”

The new DOC office is located at 351 Santa Fe Drive, Suite 100, in Encinitas, CA inside the newly remodeled offices previously occupied by Pacific Orthopedics. DOC will begin serving guests on January 10, 2018. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6p.m., with no appointment necessary. For more information, visit www.directorthocare.com.

— Submitted press release