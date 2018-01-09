Students at The Rhoades School raise more than $200 for nonprofit

Sixth grade students at The Rhoades School in Encinitas recently raised more than $200 to benefit The Pulsera Project, a nonprofit organization that buys hand-woven pulseras, or bracelets, from Central American artists, and partners with student groups to sell them through schools in the United States.

The funds will help support secondary education, scholarships, housing programs and youth shelters in Central America. Prior to the fundraiser, students learned about Nicaraguan and Guatemalan culture and geography, and the needs of Central American artists.

The Pulsera Project was one of many service efforts at The Rhoades School during the holiday season. Students donated warm socks, nonperishable items, toiletries and other supplies to Father Joe’s Village, San Diego’s largest homeless services provider.

The students also packed more than 50 care packages for San Diego Rescue Mission, a nonprofit homeless shelter and recovery center. Through these initiatives, students learned the importance of giving back to those in need during the holiday season.

For more information on The Rhoades School, visit www.RhoadesSchool.com.