Man dies after being hit by vehicle while crossing Encinitas street

A 61-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle near an intersection in Encinitas on the evening of Jan. 9, authorities said.

The man was walking west and trying to cross North El Camino Real outside of a marked crosswalk near Encinitas Boulevard around 6:35 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driving north on North El Camino Real, sheriff’s Deputy Michael Power said.

It was raining around the time of the incident, but it is not clear if that was a factor in the crash.

The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died. The victim's name was not released pending family notifications.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the collision. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the traffic division at (760) 966-3590.

Kucher is a reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune.