Encinitas Crime Report (Jan. 2-Jan. 10)

Jan. 10

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 7010 block Regal Road, 9:45 p.m.

• Misdemanor use/under influence of controlled substance - N Coast Highway 101 W Leucadia Boulevard, 3:30 a.m.

• Misdemanor use/under influence of controlled substance - 1500 block Leucadia Bouelvard, 2:28 a.m.

• Misdemanor use/under influence of controlled substance - 1500 block Leucadia Bouelvard, 2:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI drug - 1200 block Leucadia Bouelvard, 12:54 a.m.

Jan. 9

• Felony grand theft (theft from building) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 4 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 200 S block El Camino Real, 3:50 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 400 block Encinitas Bouelvard, 3:47 a.m.

Jan. 8

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Chesterfield Drive/ South Coast Highway, 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Grandview Street, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 7

• Felony DUI .08 alcohol: causing bodily injury - 2700 S Block 101, 12:40 p.m.

Jan. 6

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 1200 block Mackinnon Avenue, 10:29 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 block Norfolk Drive, 8:30 p.m.

• Felony likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult - 2100 block Edinburg Avenue, 6:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 10400 block Reserve Drive, 4:10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 block Balbour Drive, 3 p.m.

Jan. 5

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 15200 block Heather Stone Court, 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 8:45 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 15100 block Palomino Valley Place, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 2:38 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 2nd Street / K Street, 11:15 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1500 block Clifftop Avenue, 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 1500 W block Valley Parkway, 12:47 a.m.

Jan. 4

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 100 N block El Camino Real, 5:36 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 700 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 4:23 p.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm - 600 block Encinitas Bouelvard, 11:57 a.m.

• Assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm or GBI force - 1400 block La Costa Avenue, 2:54 a.m.

Jan. 3

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - Leucadia Boulevard/Passiflora Avenue, 11:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft from person (pocket-picking) - 0 E block D Street, 8:20 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 100 block Rodney Avenue, 5 p.m.

• Residential burglary, 1600 block Burgundy Road, 4:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft, 2000 block Mackinnon Avenue, 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny), 200 N block El Camino Real, 2:30 a.m.

• Rape, 100 block Athena Street, 2 a.m.

Jan. 2

• Commercial robbery: no weapon - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 8:30 p.m.

• Other sex crime - 700 S block 101, 8:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1700 N block 101, 7:10 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 17100 block Bing Crosby Boulevard, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance without prescription - 3500 block Manchester Avenue, 11:55 a.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 6500 block Ponto Drive, 6 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1600 block Crest Drive, 4 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 800 block Hollyridge Drive, 3 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 100 block Little Oaks Road, 12:01 a.m.