City of Encinitas to give away sandbags to residents

The City of Encinitas’ Public Works Department will give away sandbags to residents Feb. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Works facility at 160 Calle Magdalena.

About 1,500 sandbags will be available for Encinitas residents on a first come, first serve basis.

People must prove residency by photo identification, a water bill or electric bill. Ten sandbags will be given to each address while supplies last.

Residents must self-load and transport the bags.

Sandbags will no longer be offered daily at the Public Works facility. However, they may be purchased from local vendors.