A deputy from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station will read to children at an hour-long Reading Day event on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.

The free event, at Barnes and Noble in Encinitas, 1040 N. El Camino Real, stresses the importance of reading to children and teaching them why they should read regularly.

The event will also include a question and answer period with the deputy following the reading.

— Submitted press release