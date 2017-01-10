Reward offered for information on theft suspects

Authorities are offering a financial reward and seeking the public’s help in locating two men wanted on suspicion of stealing credit cards and identity theft from an Encinitas gym.

Between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, a man broke into a locker at the LA Fitness located at 201 S. El Camino Real, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Then, at about 1:50 p.m., the victim’s credit cards were fraudulently used at the Target store at 1010 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas, authorities said. The man was seen on video surveillance with an additional suspect at the store.

Authorities described the first suspect as a black man with a medium build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect was described as a black man with a thin build who was last seen in a black jacket, black baseball cap with white print on the front, blue jeans with doughnuts printed on them and blue shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

— Submitted press release