Encinitas Crime Report (Jan. 11 to Jan. 16)

Jan. 16

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 400 S block 101, 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 10400 block Craftsman Way, 1:57 p.m.

• Felony carry concealed dirk or dagger - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 12:50 a.m.

Jan. 15

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 6900 block El Camino Real, 6:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1900 block Dove Lane, 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 600 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 1:20 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 11:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 400 block Santa Cecelia, 11 a.m.

Jan. 14

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 2200 block Carol View Drive, 6 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - Harmony Grove Road/Wild Willow Hollow, 2 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 500 block Stevens Avenue, 4 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - S Coast Highway 101 E D Street, 2:45 a.m.

Jan. 13

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1000 S block 101, 6:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 15900 block Puerta del Sol, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 5:44 p.m.

Jan. 12

• Residential robbery: weapon used, 3900 block Stonebridge Lane, 11 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1700 block Elfin Forest Road, 10 p.m.

• Petty theft - 16600 block Nighthawk Lane, 7:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 4800 block El Nido, 5:48 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2000 block Shadytree Lane, 5 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 3100 block Cerros Redondos, 4 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - Crescent Creek Drive/Herrington Way, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 S block 101, 9:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 N block El Camino Real, 3:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 100 N block El Camino Real, 2:42 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 11:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 700 S block 101, 12:54 a.m.