World-renowned harpist to perform in Encinitas

Cristina Montes Mateo will perform her "Voyage" show on Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

The harpist has won First Prize at the Torneo Internazionale di Musica (Rome), the International Harp Competition "V. Bucchi," and in international contests in Paris, Madrid and Tokyo, as well as winning numerous national awards. Cristina is recognized as one of the leading harpists of her generation, throughout the world.

As a soloist, she has appeared with orchestras under the direction of Sir Colin Davis, Pierre Boulez and Daniel Barenboim, including the Ensemble Orchestral de Paris, Philharmonic Orchestra of Málaga, Francisco de Miranda Orchestra in Venezuela, Orchestra of the Theatre für Niedersachsen in Germany, and the Santiago de Chile Orchestraunder. She performs at leading festivals; a highlight was her most recent concert for the King of Spain and the President of the U.N., which was broadcast live, internationally. Ms. Montes Mateo is Principal Harp of the Valencia Opera House Orchestra, founded by Lorin Maazel and conducted by Zubin Mehta and Valery Gergiev. She is a regular guest artist with the Munich Philharmonic, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Staatsoper Berlin and Los Angeles Philharmonic. A sought-after teacher, Cristina is head of the Harp Department at the Conservatorio Superior in Valencia, Spain, and gives master classes at Berklee College of Music, Birmingham Conservatoire, and Musikhochschule Cologne.

Cristina has recorded for Decca, Unitel Classica and Sony. Her recently released Solo Album, "Voyage" (2017), has become a huge success with critics and audiences.

Tickets cost $14. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2rbINup.