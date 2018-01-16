SANDAG seeks public input on next executive director

The SANDAG Board of Directors is conducting a nationwide search for a new executive director to lead the agency. As part of that process, the board is seeking input from the community at a series of public meetings and through an online survey.

One of the meetings will take place in Encinitas on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, in the Council Chambers.

On Jan. 19, the Board will dedicate its regular policy meeting to receive an update about the recruitment process, hear public input regarding the preferred skills and experience desired for the next executive, and discuss next steps.

“One of the most important decisions the Board will make this year is selecting a new executive director to lead this agency,” said Board Chair and Del Mar City Council Member Terry Sinnott. “It is our goal to be inclusive in gathering input about the knowledge and skills this applicant must possess to do the job well.”

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the SANDAG 7th Floor Board Room at 401 B Street, Downtown San Diego. Meeting audio will be streamed live at www.sandag.org.