Authorities seek woman who allegedly stole from Target store twice

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a woman who allegedly stole items from a Target store in Encinitas twice earlier this month.

The unknown woman first entered the Target store, at 1010 North El Camino Real, on Jan. 3, when she allegedly used a fake barcode at the self check-out line to purchase a Graco Car seat — valued at $299.99 — for $3.99, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station.

The woman entered the Target again Jan. 9, when she placed a Dyson Vacuum, worth $199.99, in her cart and exited the store without paying, the sheriff's department said.

She was seen with a small boy during both incidents and left in a white SUV, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department described the woman as white or Hispanic, 25 to 35 years old, with a medium build and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and pants, black purse and tan "Ugg" style boots.

Anyone who has information about the woman is asked to call the North Coastal Patrol Station at 760-966-3500.