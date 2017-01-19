Cardiff donut shop to host blood drive

VG. Donut & Bakery in Cardiff-by-the-Sea will host a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank on Jan. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Donors must be 17 or older and at least 114 pounds and in good health, according to a news release from the San Diego Blood Bank. Photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate.

Appointments are encouraged by calling 619-469-7322 or visiting sandiegobloodbank.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.

About one in seven people entering a hospital need blood, according to the blood bank.

Donors should eat an adequate meal and drink plenty of fluids before donating.

VG. Donut & Bakery is located at 106 Aberdeen Drive.