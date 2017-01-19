Jan. 19: Week in sports for Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Encinitas

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines extended its winning streak to five games as the Falcons opened Avocado League West play with a 70-51 victory over El Camino on Jan. 13. Jacob Gilliam scored 21 points and had 11 rebounds and Hayden Helfrich scored 11 points to lead the Falcons. Esposito scored 10 points and had 12 rebounds. Finn Sullivan scored 10 points. The Falcons improved their overall record for the season to 15-3.

*****

San Diego Jewish Academy defeated Preuss UCSD 50-41 in a nonleague game on Jan. 10. Jordan Battaglia scored 14 points to lead the Lions and Elliot Muller scored 10 points. The Lions improved their overall record for the season to 6-11.

Girls basketball:

Santa Fe Christian defeated Mt. Carmel 60-33 in a nonleague game on Jan. 10. Emma Dudley scored 26 points and had 13 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Ashley Kowack scored 18 points and Shannon Sanmillian scored six points and had nine rebounds. The Eagles improved their overall record for the season to 12-3.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated El Camino 60-54 in a nonleague game on Jan. 13. Rachel Shen scored 36 points to lead the Falcons and Meghan Voss scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds. Shen also had nine steals.The Falcons improved their overall record for the season to 7-4.

*****

San Dieguito Academy lost to Rancho Buena Vista 72-33 in a nonleague game on Dec. 13. Addie Werbelow scored 18 points in defeat for the Mustangs, who fell to 7-6 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy lost to Ranch Bernardo 42-39 in a nonleague game on Jan. 11. Rancho Bernardo is the county's top-ranked Division II team. Ally Deremer and Esther Peluso each scored 16 points to lead the Ravens. Erin McBurnett and Erin Coogin each contributed strong defensive efforts.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Fallbrook 52-39 in a nonleague game on Jan. 10. Alexis Machain scored 19 points to lead the Mavericks. Kaylee Berry scored 12 points and Colleen Haggerty scored 11 points. The Mavericks improved their overall record for the season to 14-4.

*****

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines defeated Rancho Bernardo 2-1 in a nonleague game on Dec. 11. Sawyer Simo scored one goal and had one assist to lead the Falcons. Daniela Nelson scored one goal and Callie Petrey-Juarez had one assist.The victory followed a 3-0 nonleague victory over El Camino two days earlier in which Amber McCorkle scored one goal and had one assist and Petrey-Juarez and Jayda Hammermeister each scored one goal.The Falcons extended their unbeaten streak to seven games as they improved their overall record for the season to 7-2-1.

*****

Cathedral Catholic opened Western League play with a 5-1 victory over Coronado on Jan. 13. Catherine Cameron scored two goals to lead the Dons and Madison Mercado scored one goal and had one assist.Bianco Caetano had two assists.The victory was the Dons fourth straight.It followed a 4-0 victory over Francisc Parker on Jan. 11 in which Mercado scored two goals and had one assist and Cameron scored one goal and had two assists.Goalies Kelli McCarthy and Jordyn Wight combined for the shutout.The Dons improved their overall record for the season to 10-3-3.

Girls water polo:

Cathedral Catholic defeated La Canada of La Canada Flintridge (Los Angeles County) 8-7 in a Santa Barbara tournament game on Jan. 13. Laura Larkin and Lyndsey Hightower each scored four goals to lead the Dons and goalie Hannah Edwards had 17 saves. The Dons earlier in the day lost to Riverside 10-5. Larkin scored two goals in defeat for the Dons and Edwards had six saves.