Encinitas Crime Report (Jan. 11-17)

Jan. 17

• Misdemeanor simple battery - Bonita Drive/Melba Road, 3:20 p.m.

• Fraud - 1800 block Melrose Drive, 12:12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 N block El Camino Real, 10:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance - 200 S block El Camino Real, 1:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia - 200 S block El Camino Real, 1:40 a.m.

Jan. 16

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 8:10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 block Saxony Road, 6:15 p.m.

• Fraud - 0 block Encinitas Boulevard, 1:15 a.m.

Jan. 15

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1100 block Nardo Road, 9:21 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI drug - 1100 block Nardo Road, 9:21 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1100 block Nardo Road, 9:21 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 600 block San Rodolfo Drive, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 14

• Felony DUI with prior specific convictions - 200 N block El Camino Real, 10:16 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1700 block San Elijo Road, 8:55 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 100 block Jupiter Street, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 800 block Birmingham Drive, 1:45 a.m.

Jan. 13

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2900 block Cape Sebastian Place, 11:05 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1700 N block Vulcan Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1400 N block Vulcan Avenue, 6 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 N block 101, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 10400 block Reserve Drive, 1:54 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 10400 block Reserve Drive, 1:54 p.m.

• Felony grant theft: money/labor/property - 500 S block El Camino Real, 9 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 800 block Regal Road, 7 a.m.

Jan. 12

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 1500 N block Vulcan Avenue, 10:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 1100 block Crest Drive, 7:30 a.m.

Jan. 11

• Grand theft: money/labor/property over $950 - 1900 block Barcelona, 8:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 900 block Regal Road, 2:04 p.m.

• Misdemanor possession of controlled substance - 800 block Orpheus Avenue, 3:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Manchester Avenue/Ocean Cove Drive, 1:30 a.m.