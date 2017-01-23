Lancon, Greenberger named new EUSD principals

The Encinitas Union School District recently announced new principals at some of its schools.

Carrie Lancon, former principal at El Camino Creek Elementary School, has been named the new principal of Capri Elementary School.

She has 31 years of experience as an educator, including 10 years within the Encinitas Union School District.

She has also worked as a bilingual teacher in the San Diego Unified School District and Vista Unified School District and has experience as a teacher on special assignment.

She was also previously a principal at Beaumont Elementary School in Vista and currently serves as an instructor for UC San Diego teaching Crosscultural, Language and Academic Development (CLAD) classes for teachers.

Additionally, Jodi Greenberger was announced as the new principal at El Camino Creek Elementary School.

She has 25 years of experience in education, including 15 with the Encinitas Union School District.

She has also worked as an educational specialist at Ocean Knoll and a teacher on special assignment at Olivenhain Pioneer, Flora Vista and El Camino Creek.

