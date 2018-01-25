Encinitas Crime Report (Jan. 18 to Jan. 23)

Jan. 23

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 S block Cedros Avenue, 9:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 S block Sierra Avenue, 10:52 a.m.

Jan. 22

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 N block El Camino Real, 8:58 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 1500 block Village View Road, 4:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 100 block Via Morella, 4 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 1 p.m.

Jan. 21

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 block Woodlake Drive, 11 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 200 block Florita Street, midnight

Jan. 20

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 400 block A Street, 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 7600 block El Camino Real, 6:40 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 block Lolita Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 400 block A Street, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 1:45 a.m.

Jan. 19

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2200 block Levante Street, 5 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - Neptune Avenue/Phoebe Street, 4:30 a.m.

Jan. 18

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1800 block Avenida Josefa, 10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 block Neptune Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 400 N block Cedros Avenue, 7 p.m.

• Fraud - 6900 block Sandcastle Drive, 2:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 300 S block El Portal Street, 1:43 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1200 block San Elijo Road, 11:12 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1200 block Encinitas Boulevard, 9:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 N block Cedros Avenue, 7:06 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 2000 block Costa Del Mar Road, 6:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 2000 block Costa Del Mar Road, 6:02 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 9200 block Island Pine Way, 3:23 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 100 S block 101, 2:48 a.m.

• Felony burglary (vehicle) - 17000 block New Rochelle Way, 12:01 a.m.