Postal Annex is a one-stop-shop for mailing needs

Picture this: You have packages to send using USPS, UPS and FedEx. You might consider going to the post office, UPS store and FedEx store to ship each package individually. Or, you could visit Postal Annex in Encinitas or Cardiff and drop off all the mail in one place.

Postal Annex, a business with dozens of franchised locations across the United States, is a one-stop-shop for all shipping carriers, including UPS, USPS, FedEx and DHL.

"We have a common way to come in and a common way to get [customers'] shipping needs taken care of," said Charles Datte, owner of the franchise shops in Cardiff and Encinitas. "We give [customers] the best prices because we can figure out which vendor gives you the best price for that particular package going to that particular location."

Datte, who was searching for a franchise shop to take over after his wife was laid off from her job in insurance, first opened the Encinitas location in April 2015. After finding success at that store, he took over the Cardiff location the following November.

"Shipping looked like it would be the best option [for our business] considering everybody's on Amazon buying products," Datte said. "We felt that would be a growing business at the time."

The shop also helps with returns to websites such as Amazon and eBay and can hold packages for people who travel or are worried about mail theft.

Postal Annex also offers graphic design and printing services, which can help local businesses. Such print jobs include T-shirts, presentation binding, copies, faxing, notary, greeting cards, passport photos and keys. It also sells packing supplies and everything someone might need to ship an item.

"All small businesses can't afford to buy all the equipment and products they have to use to take care of their business needs," Datte explained. "We end up helping these businesses take care of all their graphics, printing, shipping, flyers, business cards and all the types of products they need. We're able to put those together for those individual businesses. We're kind of a virtual back-end office for all the small businesses that normally wouldn't be able to afford that type of product for themselves."

For more information about Postal Annex in Cardiff, located at 2033 San Elijo Avenue, visit http://bit.ly/2ETDRfw or call 760-753-4875. For more information about the Encinitas location, at 162 South Rancho Santa Fe Road in suite E70, visit http://bit.ly/2mT8Phj or call 760-230-2135. Both locations are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays; and closed on Sundays.