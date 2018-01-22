San Dieguito Art Guild holds annual meeting

Forty-four members of the San Dieguito Art Guild (SDAG) met on Jan. 20 at the Encinitas Community Center for their annual meeting. The guild, founded in 1965, is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that operates the Off Track Gallery, 937 S. Coast Highway 101, downtown Encinitas, in the Lumberyard Shopping Center.

SDAG is dedicated to furthering artistic understanding and fostering artistic growth of members and the community at large by promoting interest, education, knowledge and skills in the visual arts.

An award was presented by President Lin Holzinger to Judianne Shannon, who was chosen as Member of the Year for 2017. The “Tea Party” event was catered by members Judy Salinsky and Melissa Wright.

Board members in attendance included: Holzinger; Karen Fidel, first vice president/membership; Lynn Ely, monthly show chair; Carol Korfin, Ellen Cramer, and Sandy Heath, co-calendar chairs; Grace Swanson and Salinsky, co-publicity chairs; Joyce Nash, wall chair; Linda Melemed, treasurer; Linda Melvin, floor chair; Sharon Ford, newsletter chair; Judianne Shannon, gallery manager; Wright, hospitality chair; and Jeffrey Brosbe, jobs chair.