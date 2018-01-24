Sheriff responds to suspicious device at San Elijo Lagoon

Sheriff's officials cleared the scene of a possible suspicious device at the San Elijo Lagoon in Encinitas on Jan. 24.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station received a call just before 9 a.m. from a marine biologist looking for environmental issues in the area regarding the "long and circular device," said Sergeant Michelle Craig.

The Sheriff's bomb arson unit responded to the lagoon, on the west side of the I-5 freeway off Manchester Avenue, and deployed an amphibious vehicle, as well as detectives, Craig said.

Detectives discovered the device was a military training fuse and safely disposed of the item.