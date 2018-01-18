Sheriff looking for man who allegedly stole iPad from Encinitas store

Authorities are looking for a man who they say stole an iPad from a Target store in Encinitas in late December.

The man entered the store, at 1010 North El Camino Real, on Dec. 30 at about 5:45 p.m., according to a Tweet sent by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station on Jan. 18.

The suspect then removed a security device and an iPad 5th Gen 32GB from its packaging, authorities said. He then concealed the iPad and left the store without paying, according to the sheriff's department.

Authorities described him as a white man between 50 and 55 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray Chargers baseball hat, dark frame glasses, an orange sweatshirt, black pants and brown or black shoes.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the North Coastal Patrol Station at 760-966-3500.