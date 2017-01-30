Botanic Garden, Humane Society host 5K walk for people, dogs

The San Diego Botanic Garden and Rancho Coastal Humane Society present the fifth annual 5K Paw Walk in the Garden on Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The non-competitive event, which is open for people and their dogs, spans an optional 3.1-mile course.

“Saturday seems to be the day when more people in San Diego County walk their dogs than any other day,” said Nick Winfrey, RCHS vice president of Planning and Development, in a news release. “The 5K Paw Walk in the Garden gives them an opportunity to do something they’re already planning to do. But this is the only day of the year when they can walk with their pets through the historic San Diego Botanic Garden.”

There will also be pet products, food for people, treats for dogs, information and displays for animal lovers and a pet first aid station.

Registered walkers will have access to the San Diego Botanic Garden until 2 p.m.

Dogs must be kept on a leash at all times, leashes can not be longer than six feet, no dogs in heat are allowed, owners must clean up after their dogs and dogs must be up to date on their vaccinations. A maximum of two dogs per person is allowed.

To register for the event and for more information, visit sdpets.org or sdbgarden.org.

Day-of event registration starts at 7:30 a.m., with the first walk starting at 9 a.m.