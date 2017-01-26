Encinitas Crime Report (Jan. 18-24)

Jan. 24

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 800 N block 101, 7:08 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 3:17 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1800 block Windriver Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 7:40 a.m.

Jan. 23

• Felony transport/sell narcostic/controlled substance - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 9:53 p.m.

• Petty theft - 16700 block Saintsbury Glen, 5 p.m.

• Fraud - 9200 block Fostoria Court, 4:59 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 200 S block Helix Avenue, 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 200 block Norfolk Drive, 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 block Norfolk Drive, 1 a.m.

Jan. 22

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 17100 block Alva Road, 10:20 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 500 block Westlake Street, 2 a.m.

Jan. 21

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 S block Cedros Avenue, 11:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 1200 block Loch Lomond Drive, 3 p.m.

Jan. 20

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 800 block Bracero Road, 5:07 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) - 100 W block Leucadia Boulevard, 2:03 a.m.

Jan. 19

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm - Cerro Street/ Encinitas Boulevard, 8:03 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block La Costa Avenue, 6:36 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1200 block Evergreen Drive, 2 p.m.

• Fraud - 16800 block Zumaque Street, noon

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 11:31 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 300 block Avenida de Las Rosas, 10 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 500 block Encinitas Boulevard, 3:45 a.m.

Jan. 18

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Liverpool Drive/Manchester Avenue, 11:53 p.m.

• Grand theft: money/labor/property over $950 - 1900 block Barcelona, 7:23 p.m.

• Misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm - Calle Magdalena Encinitas Boulevrd, 12:38 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 6:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - El Camino Real La Costa Towne Center, 1:54 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - El Camino Real La Costa Towne Center, 1:30 a.m.