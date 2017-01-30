Nominations being accepted for citizen recognitions

The City of Encinitas is accepting nominations for outstanding citizens in youth, senior and volunteer categories through March 1.

According to a news release from the city, nominations will be accepted for residents who “have gone above and beyond the call of duty in service to the community.”

Each year, the city’s Youth Commission recognizes one middle school student and one high school student for Youth of the Year award.

The Senior Citizen Commission, in partnership with the Encinitas Rotary Club, honors senior citizens with a Senior Citizen of the Year Award and a Service to Seniors Award.

“The Senior Citizen of the Year Award recipient is a deserving senior citizen who embraces lifelong learning, outstanding volunteerism, leadership, or helping, teaching, mentoring and advocating for others in the City of Encinitas,” according to the news release. “The Service to Seniors Award is a deserving citizen who through their daily work or as part of a volunteer effort has demonstrated a positive impact for senior citizen(s) in the City of Encinitas.”

The city is also accepting nominations for the Outstanding Parks and Recreation Volunteer of the Year, recognized by the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Full nomination criteria is available at encinitasca.gov/recognition or by calling 760-633-2740. The deadline to submit a nomination is March 1 at 6 p.m.