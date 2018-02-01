Encinitas Crime Report (Jan. 26 to Jan. 30)

Jan. 30

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1600 block Villa Cardiff Drive, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 N block El Camino Real, 7:49 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 200 N block El Camino Real, 7:32 p.m.

Jan. 29

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 300 block Encinitas Boulevard, 7:25 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 S block El Camino Real, 4:45 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 600 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 3:45 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 900 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 3 p.m.

Jan. 28

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1400 block Neptune Avenue, 7 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1800 block Montgomery Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 900 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 3 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (shoplifting) - 400 S block 101, 1:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 6:30 a.m.

Jan. 27

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 12000 block Camino San Thomas, 6 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 100 N block 101, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 block Triton Circle, 4:10 a.m.

• Felony possession/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance - 100 W block Leucadia Boulevard, 1:35 a.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury - 100 W block Leucadia Boulevard, 1:33 a.m.

Jan. 26

• Fraud - 1400 block Coop Street, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1800 block Mackinnon Avenue, 8:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 10200 block Kashmere Lane, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 1800 block Westminster Drive, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 1:39 p.m.