Cardiff Kook Run takes place Feb. 5

Runners will zip around Cardiff the morning of Feb. 5 in the annual Cardiff Kook Run.

The run, which begins under the Encinitas sign on Coast Highway 101, includes 5K and 10K categories, as well as a costume contest.

The route passes by the famous “Cardiff Kook” statue, goes by popular surf breaks and heads down to Cardiff State Beach. Start times are at 7:30 a.m., 7:35 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Registration costs between $41 and $56 per participant.

For more information and to register, email info@cardiffkookrun.com or visit www.cardiffkookrun.com