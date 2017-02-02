Encinitas Crime Report (Jan. 25-Jan. 31)

Jan. 31

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 1700 block Blue Water Lane, 11:23 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 S block 101, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 S block El Camino Real, 7 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2700 block Mackinnon Ranch Road, 1:39 a.m.

Jan. 30

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 S block Cedros Avenue, 11:45 p.m.

• Felony manufacture/sale/possession/etc leaded cane/Billy/etc - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 11:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 S block 101, 10:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - N EL Camino Real Garden View Road, 8:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 100 block Oxbow Lane, noon

• Commercial burglary - 7700 block El Camino Real, 10:22 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 block Saxony Road, 9:30 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 2100 block Encinitas Boulevard, 3:23 a.m.

Jan. 29

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 10:53 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm - 2100 block Cambridge Avenue, 8 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 4200 block Manchester Avenue, 3 a.m.

Jan. 28

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1400 N block 101, 11:47 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - Interstate 5 ramp/La Costa, 10:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 100 block Darien Drive, 6 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 300 block de Adele, 4:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1400 block Windsor Road, 4 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 11:36 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 8:06 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1100 block Pacifica Place, 7:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 1:49 a.m.

Jan. 27

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 16900 block Dove Canyon Road, 5:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 800 block Balbour Drive, 12:40 p.m.

Jan. 26

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1700 block Lahoud Drive, 7:30 p.m.

• Fraud - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 6 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 7800 block Artesian Road, 3 p.m.

• Fraud - 3300 block Odessa, noon

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1400 N block 101, 10:26 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - Hymettus Avenue/ Leucadia Boulevard, 12:02 a.m.

Jan. 25

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 2700 block Anta Court, 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 10:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard. 9:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 9:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 6:43 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 1500 block Vivaldo Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 700 N block 101, 3:40 p.m.

• Use/under the influence of controlled substance - 800 block Santa Florencia, 2:23 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 7000 block Finch Lane, 6:30 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 300 N block El Camino Real, 5:13 a.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building) - 1400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 4 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 300 block Encinitas Boulevard, 3:59 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 800 block Hygeia Avenue, 2:45 a.m.