Pacific Ridge to host student Science Extravaganza

Pacific Ridge School will hold a Science Extravaganza event open to the public on the evening of Feb. 10.

Students from the nonprofit, independent middle and high school will present theatrical science experiments, which will all be set to music with dramatic staging and lighting.

David Emmerson, a Pacific Ridge chemistry teacher who will be leading the demonstrations, compared the event to that of the Blue Man Group.

“People will come to learn things they didn’t expect to and they’ll be surprised by the dramatic presentation,” he said in a news release. “Explosions are surprising enough on their own but when set to music and lighting, they will change people’s perspective on science.”

He described the event as family-friendly, with demonstrations large enough for an audience of hundreds.

The free event will start at 7 p.m. at Pacific Ridge School, 6269 El Fuerte in Carlsbad.