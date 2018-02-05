AARP Tax Aide Free Tax Preparation celebrates 50th year

AARP Tax Aide Free Tax Preparation service is celebrating its 50th year. This year, the Encinitas tax-aide group is also celebrating Tony Taussig completing 20 years as a volunteer tax preparer in Encinitas.

The group celebrated Tony’s accomplishment with a cake at a recent training session. He also volunteers at the senior center helping seniors with computer issues.

This is a free service available to anyone regardless of age or income. AARP membership is not required. (Note that some unusual types of returns cannot be accommodated)

Tax prep is offered in Encinitas on Wednesdays at the Encinitas Library and Fridays at the Encinitas Senior Center through April 13. Appointments are strongly recommended and are available through the email address and phone number above.

More information about this free service can be found at www.aarp.org For appointments in Encinitas contact aarptax.encinitas@gmail.com or 760-706-0540.