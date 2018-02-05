Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito recruiting new members

Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito will be holding a Wine and Cheese Social for prospective new members on Feb. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of children and adults affected by trauma, violence and poverty. Their philanthropic programs include providing Assault Survivor Kits® to assault victims and providing new school clothes through Operation School Bell®.

Contact MarilynALRSD@gmail.com for additional information. You can learn more about Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito by visiting the website, www.alrsd.com, the Facebook Page: Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito or by visiting the thrift shop to speak with our volunteers at 1542 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024.