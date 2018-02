Encinitas Crime Report (Feb. 2 to Feb. 6)

Feb. 6

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 N block 101, 11:31 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - Birmingham Drive/ I-5 SB, 1:31 a.m.

Feb. 5

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 100 N block El Camino Real, 3:16 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 6 a.m.

Feb. 4

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 N block 101, 11:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 N block 101, 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 20700 block Fortuna Del Norte, 10:04 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1300 S block 101, 8:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 2000 block Newcastle Avenue, 7:29 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2300 block Caringa Way, 9 a.m.

Feb. 3

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 1:33 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Second Street/W E Street, 1:10 a.m.

Feb. 2

• Misdemeanor vandalism: damage property - 16500 block Edgehill Road, 7:45 p.m.

• Fraud - 9900 block Fox Valley Lane, 4:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 900 block Regal Road, 4:17 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building) - 5900 block Valencia Circle, 4:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 2300 block Caringa Way, 10:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 900 S block Hawthorne Avenue, 7:42 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1700 N block Vulcan Avenue, 6:31 a.m.