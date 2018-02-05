Encinitas Library celebrates 10th anniversary

A celebration of the Encinitas Library’s 10th anniversary will take place on Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 540 Cornish Drive.

The festivities include a variety of activities and musical performances for children and adults. The library is located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024. All activities are presented free of charge.

Performances throughout the day include Moonlight Beach Ukulele Strummers, Hullabaloo, Lizzie Waters Experience, Peter Pupping and members of the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, and the Peter Sprague Trio.

At 11 a.m., city and county officials will make welcoming remarks.

“I am thrilled to be part of the 10-year celebration of the Encinitas Library," stated Kristin Gaspar, San Diego County’s Supervisor for District 3. "Whether you’re 7 or 70, I believe public libraries are special places for those looking to explore another country through a book or research a topic for a thesis. There is no better place to delve into the written word or just meet with others who share a common interest. I have wonderful childhood memories of my local library and it is my hope that others will have their own fond experiences in the Encinitas Library."

“The Encinitas Library is consistently one of the most-attended libraries in the county with more than 1,300 visitors each day,” said Director of the San Diego County Library, Migell Acosta. “We are pleased to recognize the library’s significant role in the life of the community.”

At different times during the anniversary celebration there will be commemorative giveaways for pre-schoolers, children and adults. Activities include face painting, a photo booth trailer, art exhibit, and a digital presentation on the history of the library. From 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, the public is invited to enjoy cake, punch and coffee on the outdoor reading terraces.

The anniversary celebration is sponsored by the San Diego County Library, City of Encinitas, and the Friends of the Encinitas Library, with the generous support of Starbucks at the Lumberyard, Assistance League of Rancho Santa Fe, and the San Diego County Office of Education’s Migrant Education program.

Over the past 10 years, the Encinitas Library has become a gathering place for arts and culture. A unique collaboration between the Encinitas Library, a branch of the San Diego County Library, and the City of Encinitas, features the art of local visual artists via juried, professionally mounted exhibits. More than 100 concerts per year are presented by outstanding musicians from throughout Southern California. In 2009, the city/county collaboration was recognized by the National Association of Counties with an achievement award for the quality and impact of the arts program. The collaboration enhances the library’s role as a cultural center for the community and recognizes and promotes the significant arts community for which Encinitas is known. The 27,000 sq. ft. library was designed by Manuel Oncina and Associates of La Jolla at a cost of 21 million dollars and sits atop a full city block with commanding ocean views.

For a schedule of 10th anniversary activities, or for more information, please visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org