Encinitas foundation hosts charity cycling event for ALS

Team Godfather Charitable Foundation, based in Encinitas, has met a $1 million fundraising goal and will host the fifth annual Bike 4 Mike charity cycling event on March 19.

The event, at Del Mar Fairgrounds, will benefit the foundation's goal to find a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) while honoring Michael Ramirez, a Carlsbad resident who died after a battle with the disease.

Distances at the event are 10, 25, 50 and 62 miles. It will also feature an after-party with vendor booths, music, food and beverages, as well as a raffle.

Gates open at 6 a.m. for late registrations, check-in and breakfast, and the first race will begin at 7:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.bike4mike.org.