Encinitas Crime Report (Feb. 1-Feb.7)

Feb. 7

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 N block Cedros Avenue, 4:41 p.m.

• Fraud - 1700 block Tara Way, 11:45 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 N block El Camino Real, 6:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor elder abuse/neglect - 1400 block Country Club Drive, 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 N block 101, 12:17 a.m.

Feb. 6

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 100 block Rosebay Drive, 11:59 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 10300 block Reserve Drove, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor illegal use of tear gas/tear gas weapon - 800 block Del Rio Avenue, 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 200 N block El Camino Real, 6:13 p.m.

• Other sex crime - 16900 block Dove Canyon Road, 3 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1300 block Encinitas Boulevard, 4:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 block Birmingham Drive, 1:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 12:10 a.m.

Feb. 5

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 16700 block Hermosa, 8:17 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 600 block San Rodolfo Drive, 2:50 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 500 block La Costa Avenue, 5:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Chesterfield Drive/San Elijo Avenue, 4:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block Neptune Avenue, 4:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 2:12 a.m.

Feb. 4

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 100 block Cozumel Court, 3:40 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 300 block Crocus Court, 10:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 100 N block Cedros Avenue, 7 a.m.

Feb. 2

• Likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult - 1200 block Orkney Lane, 9:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 17100 block Sobre Los Cerros, 7:10 p.m.

Feb. 1

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 10400 block Cherry Blossom Lane, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 6500 block Paseo Delicias, 3:12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2000 block Shadytree Lane, 5 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled subtance paraphernalia - 400 W block C Street, 2:25 a.m.