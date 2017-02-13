City to host free small business seminar

The City of Encinitas, along with the San Diego County Library and San Diego Law Library, will host a free seminar for starting small businesses on Feb. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event will include a panel of experts addressing issues such as business registration, permitting, legal aspects of business structures and accounting practices.

Representatives from the city’s Main Street and Chamber organizations will also be present to answer questions.

Assistant City Manager Mark Delin said the city is always looking for ways to encourage small businesses.

“Our goal is to provide valuable information that makes it easy for those looking to set-up shop in Encinitas,” he said, adding that it will be the second time this type of workshop has been held. “We believe that there is tremendous opportunity for anyone wishing to start or expand a business in Encinitas. Our city offers an ideal mix of a beautiful beach-front location, arts and culture, and has many business support organizations. The City Council has made Economic Development one of its priorities and this workshop is just one of the many efforts that we plan in this area.”

The event will take place at city hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., in the Poinsettia Room. For more information, call 760-633-2600. Advanced sign-ups are not required.