Participants needed for excessive sweating research study

The California Dermatology & Clinical Research Institute in Encinitas is looking for volunteers to be studied in a large national clinical trial of an investigational topical treatment option for hyperhidrosis, or excessive sweating.

Research has found that hyperhidrosis is more prevalent, severe and socially debilitating than previously reported, according to a news release from the institute.

Additionally, nearly 5 percent of people in Encinitas live with severe excessive sweating, and 75 percent of those with excessive sweating say the condition has negative impacts on their lives, according to the institute.

“This new research shows that the number of people living with debilitating excessive sweating is nearly double previous estimates,” said Dr. Stacy R. Smith, with California Dermatology & Clinical Research Institute, Encinitas. “There is a clear and pressing need for more treatment options to give these people relief.”

The International Hyperhidrosis Society, a global nonprofit, encourages those suffering from hyperhidrosis to consider participating in this excessive sweating research.

“We are calling on our millions of brave and powerful hyperhidrosis sufferers to help further the treatment development desperately needed,” says International Hyperhidrosis Society Executive Director and Co-Founder, Lisa J Pieretti.

Potential study participants must be at least 18 years old and experience excessive underarm sweating. For more information, call 866-72-SWEAT or visit www.sweathelp.org/enroll.