Encinitas Crime Report (Feb. 9 to Feb. 13)

Feb. 13

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 600 block San Rodolfo Drive, 3:46 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Cadmus Street/North Coast Highway 101, 11:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 300 N block Rios Avenue, 4:05 a.m.

Feb. 12

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 1000 N block El Camino Real, noon

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 10500 block 4S Commons Drive, 8:15 a.m.

Feb. 11

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 block Saxony Road, 12:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1000 S block 101, 11:17 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 4:12 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 300 W block I Street, 12:01 a.m.

Feb. 10

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 900 block Sealane Drive, 9:30 p.m.

• Commercial robbery - no weapon - 10500 block Craftsman Way, 8:10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2500 block Navarra Drive, 7:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 700 block Fourth Street, 6 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm - 2500 S block 101, 2 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 700 block Fourth Street, 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 1400 block Summit Avenue, 10:26 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize - 1300 N block 101, 8:28 a.m.

Feb. 9

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 900 block Second Street, 9:44 p.m.

• Misdemeanor elder abuse/neglect - 600 N block Willowspring Drive, 5:50 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 16000 block Winecreek Road, 8:10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 1200 block Mackinnon Avenue, 12:17 a.m.