Pacific Ridge middle schoolers win soccer championship

The Pacific Ridge School Firebirds won the girls South Coast Middle School League on February 8 against the Bishop’s School.

It’s the second time the team has won the league in the past three years! The first goal was scored at the 7-minute mark by Bailey Lapidow on a great follow off of a free kick from right back, Danielle Frank. The second goal was Danielle Frank again, with a rocket shot just outside the box that ricocheted off of a Bishop’s player into the net.

Firebirds were up 2-0 at the half and held their ground in the second to take the win. Goal keeper, Madeline Del Toro, had 4 saves in the second half to secure the shut out. The Firebirds finished the season undefeated.