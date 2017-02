The American Red Cross will host a blood drive in Encinitas on Feb. 20.

Blood donations are urgently needed to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients in need, according to a news release from the American Red Cross.

Those who volunteer to donate will be eligible to receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card.

The blood drive will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scripps Memorial Hospital, 354 Santa Fe Drive.

For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org