Encinitas to host Climate Action Plan workshops

The City of Encinitas will host two public workshops for residents to chime in their thoughts about the Climate Action Plan Update.

The workshops, slated for Feb. 21 and March 1, will include an opportunity for residents to learn about the city’s current plan and review options to reduce emissions, according to a news release.

“We want to hear ideas on how the City can take action to reduce the community’s carbon footprint,” said Climate Action Plan Program Administrator Crystal Najera. “Climate change may be the defining environmental issue of our time. The City of Encinitas wants to be a part of the solution.”

Encinitas developed and adopted a Climate Action Plan in 2011 to help address global climate change through local actions, with a focus on promoting alternative transportation, energy efficiency, renewable energy and adaptation measures.

One of the most recent additions was a bike share program for city employees that was announced last month.

The city said in its press release that there have been new methods for calculating greenhouse gas emissions since the original plan was developed in 2011.

Advances in technology and public policy have also offered more options to reduce the emissions.

“The City’s new CAP will differ from the 2011 plan in that it will be a goal-oriented plan,” according to the city. “In the new plan, the City will commit to implementing specific programs and projects aimed at reducing and mitigating the impacts of GHG emitting activities by targeted dates. The new plan will be CEQA certified and will satisfy the CEQA requirements for climate change analysis for new development.”

The Feb. 21 workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The March 1 workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center in council chambers at 505 S. Vulcan Ave.

For more information, visit www.encinitasca.gov/climate

