Encinitas Crime Report (Feb. 8-Feb. 13)

Feb. 13

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 800 block Luminara Way, 11 p.m.

• Fraud - 1100 block Garden View Road, 5:30 p.m.

• Felony possession/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance - 600 block Leucadia Boulevard, 4 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 300 S block Rios Avenue, 12:01 a.m.

Feb. 12

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 800 block Orpheus Avenue, 10:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 100 block Cam de Las Flores, 4:04 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism [$400 or less] - 600 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 3:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possess narcotic controlled substance - 700 block Plato Place, 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Village Run, 3:36 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 300 block Dollimore Road, 3 a.m.

• Tamper with vehicle - 1700 block Mill Road, 2:58 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 2:03 a.m.

Feb. 11

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1000 block Gardena Road, 9:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 600 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 2:04 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism [$400 or less] - 200 N block El Camino Real, 12:01 a.m.

Feb. 10

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 600 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 4:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism [$400 or less] - 1000 block Encinitas Boulevard, 2:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 12:40 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building) - 9800 block Deer Trail Drive, 11 a.m.

• Felony possession of controlled substance - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 10 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 100 block Townwood Way, 6:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 600 block Leucadia Boulevard, 2:13 a.m.

• Felony carry loaded handgun: not registered owner - 1300 S block 101, 1:40 a.m.

Feb. 9

• Residential burglary - 1400 block Summit Avenue, 10 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Birmingham Drive/Lake Drive, 9:30 a.m.

Feb. 8

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 10:52 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 10:29 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 1400 block Encinitas Boulevard. 6 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury - 100 W block D Street, 2:38 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 600 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 6:27 a.m.

• Felony transport/sell narcotic/controlled Substance - 3300 block Manchester Avenue, 3:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 3300 block Manchester Avenue, 3:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI drug - 3300 block Manchester Avenue, 3:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 9700 block Vine Lane, 1:54 a.m.

• Disorderly conduct: alcohol, 800 block Okra Court, 1:16 a.m.

• Use/under the influence of controlled substance - 0 block Ponto Road, 12:49 a.m.